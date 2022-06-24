A “massive” agricultural building in Talbenny was granted retrospective planning this week.

The application had been deferred for a site visit at the previous Pembrokeshire Coast National Park development management committee.

At its meeting on Wednesday, June 22 concerns were raised about the size, location and traffic associated with the cow shed and silage clamp at Middle Broadmoor.

The barn measuring 64.15m long by 13.8m wide by 4.3m to the eaves and 6.4m to the ridge has already been erected.

The permission will “regularise” both “the retrospective construction of a livestock barn and works to / related to a silage clamp to support functioning of the working farm.”

The proposal was recommended for approval by planning officers but there were a “significant number of objections” from the local community the committee heard.

Cllr Reg Owens said a house in this location would be dismissed but “this heap of concrete, a huge building in the open countryside not adjacent to the farm is not right.”

The committee were split when it came to the vote, with a deciding vote from chairman Dr Madeleine Havard approving the retrospective application.