Work to reduce the risk at two areas in Milford Haven hit by “catastrophic flooding” in 2018 is on track to be completed before the end of 2023.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s services overview and scrutiny committee were updated on progress at Lower Priory and Havens Head where improvements are needed to reduce flood risk to people’s homes.

Local member councillor Viv Stoddart welcomed the progress and reminded the committee of the catastrophic flooding that left residents “traumatised” with flood water remaining at high levels for five days.

She added that two reports into the event had been carried out and it was the culverts draining water to the Haven waterway that caused issues and as the landowners, Milford Haven Port Authority “have a role to play in mitigating the flooding.”

Group engineer Stephen Benger said the council was undertaking the work as flooding authority, although was in contact with the Port Authority, and it was likely that Welsh Government funding would be awarded, following submission of a full business case.

The current cost of improving the culverts is £600,000 the committee heard and work “upstream” to improve flow will also be carried out, along with trash screen upgrades already carried ut.

The Haven Head culvert will be extended with a new 120m section of 1.2m diameter culvert, and modelling indicates that the work will see “flood extent removed from Havens Head and reduced at Lower Priory” with levels reduced around half a metre in a ‘one in 100 event’ of flooding.

Work will be started soon on site relating to ground investigation and detailed designs, before a full business case is presented to Welsh Government in December, according to a draft project delivery timeline.