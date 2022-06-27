A NUMBER of meadows across Pembrokeshire will be open to visitors next weekend.

Pembrokeshire Meadows Group has organised the event as part of National Meadows Day which will take place on Saturday, July 2.

On National Meadows Day, people will be able to visit a number of public and private meadows, walk through wildflowers and grasses, join guided walks and talks and follow a pollinator trail and indulge in the love for Pembrokeshire’s wilder places.

There are 12 meadows participating in the open day: There are two in St David’s, one in Solva, three in Haverfordwest, one in Broad Haven, one in Crymych, one in Brynberian, one in Kilgetty, one in Saundersfoot and one in Tenby.

MORE NEWS:

There are a wide range of plants and wildlife throughout the meadows. Anyone who is interested can find out more about each meadow here: https://pembrokeshiremeadows.co.uk/open-meadows-day/

Pembrokeshire Meadows Group was formed in January 2021 and is supported by Plantlife’s Magnificent Meadows Wales.

The group aims to increase the number of meadows to support a wide range of biodiversity including plants, insects, birds, reptiles and fungi, inspire people about meadows and create a meadow community and create a network of interconnected meadow sites throughout Pembrokeshire.