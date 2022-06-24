Sky has revealed the content coming to its channels and the streaming service NOW for July 2022.
With a variety of new and returning content named in the list, July could be a busy month of TV for Sky viewers.
Here’s a list of some of the Sky and NOW content you can watch in July.
Content coming to Sky and NOW in July 2022
If you’re excited to watch the next season of your favourite show, July could be your month as Breeders, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, New Amsterdam plus more TV shows are returning and coming to Sky with new episodes next month.
Viewers can also expect to see The Baby, a show that sees a woman take on motherhood when she’d rather not be a mother. The 38-year-old woman isn’t expecting to be landed with a baby of her own and the baby’s deadly nature makes her desperate to remove it from her life.
Other content coming to Sky and NOW in July 2022
- Killer Siblings – Season 3 – Sky Crime and NOW
- Lost Gold of the Aztecs – Sky History and NOW
- The UnXplained – Season 3 - Sky History and NOW
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sky Cinema and NOW
- King Richard - Sky Cinema and NOW
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank - Sky Cinema and NOW
- Cry Macho - Sky Cinema and NOW
- The Card Counter - Sky Cinema and NOW
How to sign up to Sky TV
If you aren't already signed up to Sky but would like to join, you can visit the Sky website here.
TV and other deals are displayed on Sky's website, helping you choose which package suits you best.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article