Pandora has launched its summer sale with up to 50% off its charms, pendants and more but you'll have to be quick.

The luxury jewellery brand has slashed the prices of its most stunning pieces just in time for strutting into summer in style. 

The final reductions sale section includes unbelievable savings across its fan favourites including its Star Wars collab, Harry Potter collection and Pandora Moments range. 

Whether you're looking to treat someone special or you're looking for an excuse to splurge on some self-care, the Pandora summer sale is the sign you've been looking for. 

Pandora offers up to 50% off in its summer sale 

The summer sale covers selected full-price Pandora jewellery and is available while stocks last.

The savings will last until June 26, 2022 at 23:59:59pm so you better be quick if you want to make the most of the dazzling discounts. 

See the full terms and conditions of the summer sale via the Pandora website.

READ MORE: Pandora unveils Festival mode collection perfect for Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Reading and more

READ MORE: Boohoo and Megan Fox 2.0 collab is out now - See the best looks from dresses to blazers

Shop the full Pandora summer sale via the Pandora website.