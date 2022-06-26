Festival season is well underway but there’s more to think about than just buying tickets.

If you’re still deciding what to wear to your chosen festival, look no further.

PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has launched a Festival Collection that’s full of 2022 trends.

In a new report, the fashion retailer has analysed Google search, social media, consumer, and internal data to reveal the hottest festival trends for this season and the clothing collection reflects the findings.

IT’S OFFICIALLY THE FIRST DAY OF SUMMER 💚🌈🍉✨🚨🦋🌞 — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) June 21, 2022

The trend report found that even though some older trends remain, Y2K tie-dye, kimonos, cowboy boots and bucket hats are all stand out outfit trends for this year’s festival season.

PrettyLittleThing reveals the top 10 festival outfit trends of 2022

The research found that the following items of clothing are set to be trends at festivals this year.

The items of clothing are ranked in order of their average number of monthly search volume, the number of Instagram hashtags and the number of TikTok views.

Tie-dye came out in first place with an average number of monthly search volume of 201,000, Instagram hashtags that totalled 7,400,000 and a huge 5,600,000,000 TikTok views.

Bucket hats follow in second place with an average number of monthly search volume of 301,000 and 1,500,000 Instagram hashtags while they also reached 312,000,000 TikTok views.

At the bottom of the list in 10th place was flares with an average number of monthly search volume of 49,500. It reached a total of 368,000 Instagram hashtags and 84,100,000 TikTok views.

Shop the 2022 festival outfit trends with the PrettyLittleThing Festival Collection

Here’s a roundup of some of the items you can find in PLT’s Festival Collection.

Yellow Cow Printed Faux Leather Lace Up Corset Top

Yellow Cow Printed Faux Leather Lace Up Corset Top (PrettyLittleThing)

Turn heads in this bright corset top this summer.

Matching items are available so you can complete your look, including a mini skirt, gloves and hat.

Alternatively, you can style the top with bottoms of your choice.

It can be yours for £15, instead of £20 via the PrettyLittleThing website.

PrettyLittleThing Blue Metallic Bucket Hat

PrettyLittleThing Blue Metallic Bucket Hat (PrettyLittleThing)

Whatever you choose to wear, a finishing touch might be just what you’re looking for.

This bucket hat not only adds style to your festival outfit but it’ll come in handy for your next holiday too.

It’s available for the discounted price of £11 instead of £12 via the PrettyLittleThing website.

Multi Coated Tie Dye Boyfriend Jeans and Denim Triangle Bralette

Multi Coated Tie Dye Boyfriend Jeans and Denim Triangle Bralette (PrettyLittleThing)

Look the part in this tie dye co-ord that consists of a pair of jeans and a bralette.

Pair them with some boots like these White PU Point Toe Western Style Knee Boots (£40, rather than £45) and jewellery and you’ll be well on your way to having a festival wardrobe sorted.

The jeans are £40, down from £45 while the bralette is £12, down from £15 via the PrettyLittleThing website.

Orange Flower Swirl Print Knit Flare Trousers

Orange Flower Swirl Print Knit Flare Trousers (PrettyLittleThing)

Give off all the festival vibes with this pair of bright flares.

Grab the matching bralette, some comfy sandals and you’re good to go!

The trousers can be yours for £18, down from £20 via the PrettyLittleThing website.

Pink Raw Hem Hotpants

Pink Raw Hem Hotpants (PrettyLittleThing)

Another trend you can try out this festival season is hotpants.

This shade of pink really has the summer vibes flowing and you can go triple pink with sandals and a crop top of a similar shade or mix it up and create a rainbow of all your favourite colours.

Add the shorts to your basket for £16 rather than £18 via the PrettyLittleThing website.

You can shop the full Festival Collection via PrettyLittleThing’s website.