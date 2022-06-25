Rail watchdogs in Pembrokeshire are looking ahead of the current train strike to raise alarm at the number of cancellations on one of the main routes into the county.

As well as voicing disappointment at the current disruption to services from the strike, the South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group (SPRAG) is also concerned at the amount of services cancelled on the Whitland to Pembroke Dock line.

A spokesman for the group said: "A bus replacement is usually provided, but journey times are inevitably longer, resulting in missed connections and inconvenience to passengers.

"SPRAG has raised this issue with Transport for Wales and has suggested that if a bus replacement is to be operated, then they should consider using two buses on the route, one providing an express service calling at principal stations and one calling at all stations."

READ MORE

With another rail strike today, Saturday June 25, meaning there will be no rail services in Pembrokeshire, the group spokesman added: "South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group (SPRAG) are very disappointed with the current disruption to rail services in Pembrokeshire and throughout Wales.

"Following the Covid pandemic, Transport for Wales services had returned to normal and passenger numbers have been steadily increasing.

"With all the uncertainty concerning future strike action, passenger numbers are bound to be affected. SPRAG hope that the industrial action affecting Network Rail will be resolved as soon as possible."

Today's strike - the third this week - will see a walk-out by 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators.

No resolution to the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been reached despite talks this week.

Passengers with pre-booked tickets for Saturday are able to travel on Friday, Sunday or Monday instead, or claim a refund.

This week’s strikes are estimated to have cost the rail industry up to £150 million in lost revenue and the consequences of aborting planned upgrade work.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said its members are “standing up for all working people trying to get a pay rise and some job security”.

He continued: “RMT will continue its industrial campaign until a negotiated settlement is reached.”