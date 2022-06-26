The town of Milford Haven is looking forward to the return of the Milford Haven Carnival, set to return next weekend “bigger and brighter than ever before.”

The carnival, organised by Milford Haven Round Table, takes place on Saturday, July 2 after a two-year break with the theme ‘To The Sea.’

Round Table chairman, Richard Johnson said: “It gives me great pleasure to see Milford Haven’s Carnival back after a two-year hiatus. The boys of Round Table have been working extremely hard to bring you this year’s event which promises to be one of the biggest and best yet!”

This year’s procession will go down Charles Street to get local businesses involved in the ‘Best Dressed Business’ award. Mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, will award a trophy and £50 voucher to the winning business.

Family-fun is the order of the day, with Richard continuing: “We’ve got an amazing parade with floats from all sections of the community, acrobats, rugby fun with The Scarlets circus skills workshops, animal club, a live giant graffiti wall, live music.

Another big new addition to celebrate the return of the Carnival is the launch of Milford’s Unsung Heroes.

Richard explained: “This new element will allow everyone in our community to nominate the people that make a difference to the lives of people in Milford Haven. We want to thank them for their long-standing hard work or unseen acts making a difference, they will experience a Carnival Day to remember as well as a £100 donation to a charity of their choice.”

Entry to the Carnival Arena on Milford Waterfront is £1 for adults and 50p for children.

Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront said: “We are so excited that we will be a part of this year’s carnival.

“The ‘to the sea’ theme celebrates Milford Haven’s sense of place and is very apt for the new finishing location.

“We have been working with the Milford Haven Round Table for years and they always put on amazing events. We are also so pleased that Charles Street is back on the route – what a lovely way to celebrate our whole town! We can’t wait.”

