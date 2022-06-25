A man whose body was found on a beach at Llansteffan died from drowning, a coroner’s court heard.

Henry Charles Jones’ body was found on the beach in a collapsed and unresponsive state on August 20, 2021. He was 72.

Henry was known to have a fear of water, with work colleagues often speaking about how terrified he would become.

Known locally as the person to go to if you needed anything done, Mr Jones was a mechanic by trade, working on Caterpillar diggers and for Swansea City Council before retiring.

He married and had two children, one of which was born in Australia, the other in Tycroes. In 2011, his wife passed away.

Mr Jones, from Tycroes near Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, suffered from what is described as a restless leg, which caused him a great deal of discomfort. He constantly needed to keep it moving.

At the time he was found his body was situated approximately 200metres from the tideline of the outgoing tide and appeared to have been washed up on the previous high tide.

A camper van belonging to Mr Jones was found parked and unattended nearby in a car park.

Police enquiries were made and it is known that he had spoken to his daughter at approximately 9.50pm the previous night telling her he’d lost his wallet on the beach and was going to look for it.

When searched by police his driving licence was found in his pocket.

Emergency services were called and his death was confirmed at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as drowning.

The incident was treated from the outset as sudden and unexplained.

It was stated in the inquest there was nothing within the information or evidence obtained that suggested foul play or third-party involvement.