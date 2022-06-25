The first British Rowing Offshore Championships and Beach Sprint Finals to be held in Wales have started in Saundersfoot.

Across this weekend (Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26), rowers from across the country, both beginners and Olympic-standard, are in Pembrokeshire competing in the two competitions.

A spokesperson from Saundersfoot Harbour said: “It is the perfect opportunity to get a taster of what to expect this October when the World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals will take place at Saundersfoot Harbour.”

Western Telegraph: The British Rowing Offshore Championships and Beach Sprint Finals in SaundersfootThe British Rowing Offshore Championships and Beach Sprint Finals in Saundersfoot

The world championships will take place in Saundersfoot between October 7 and October 16.

The Saundersfoot Harbour spokesperson continued: “From 7 - 9 October 2022, top club coastal rowers from around the world will take on flat water rowing's wilder cousin, coastal rowing, and compete in an international competition.

“The following weekend, 14 - 16 October 2022 will see an exhilarating format of the sport, bringing the elite of international coastal rowing to Saundersfoot for short, sharp sprint racing, all within easy sight of the beach. 

“Tipped to be a future Olympic rowing discipline, the beach sprint finals will bring the action close to spectators just off the festival atmosphere on the beach.”

Western Telegraph: The rowing championships taking place this weekendThe rowing championships taking place this weekend