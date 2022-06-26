Pembrokeshire County Council is planning to create a new footpath in Haverfordwest, connecting the historic castle and conservation area to the modern shopping district of the county town.

The proposal is to create a footpath, allowing easier access, and disabled access, from Haverfordwest’s oldest building to Bridge Street.

Using the £17.7m government funding for the ‘Rediscovering Haverfordwest’ project, the county council calls the proposed Perimeter Walkway (North) “a key component” to regenerating Haverfordwest.

The application states: “The Perimeter Walkway (North) is centered upon the enhancement of an existing informal pedestrian path to the north of the castle, a new formal pedestrian footpath connecting Hayguard Lane with both Castle Back and Bridge Street via the proposed Perimeter Walkway (South).

“Though the castle historically had a strong link to the surrounding town, recently the commercial centre of Haverfordwest has gradually moved west. Pedestrian access between the two is also poor, a sole and indirect adopted footpath linking both.

“The relationship between castle and town has consequently declined, resulting in a lack of engagement with and under-appreciation of the castle (from the public (both locals and visitors) alike).”

A current aerial view of the castle, the proposed and highlighted pedestrian route enhancing access between it and Bridge Street

It is hoped that the building of the footpath, and further associated works, will have a positive impact on environment, wildlife and tourism in the area.

According to the county council, the aims of the application are:

Alter the existing informal path to provide a more formal route

Consolidate the existing ruinous town wall generally, minor additions to the setting of which will make its location and historic context more evident

Re-landscape the areas around the path generally, the new planting being specifically chosen to enhance existing wildlife

Further alterations to the area would see benches installed at strategic locations along the new path, as well as information panels with historic information about the castle area of the town.

The application describes what the works would bring to the town: “The number of people visiting this part of the site will consequently increase, the public's access to and hence understanding of their heritage simultaneously being improved.”

The relationship of the Perimeter Walkway (North) site, the scheduled monument and adjacent listed buildings