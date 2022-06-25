A man was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving at nearly twice the legal limit by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Milford Haven overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, when he provided a positive roadside breath test.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, as Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit took him into custody.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The male, who went on to provide a lowest breath specimen of 65ug at custody, has been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.”

Last month, a total of eight arrests were made by the roads policing unit for drink driving.

The unit’s total arrest statistics for May 2022 are:

  • 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
  • Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
  • Three arrests for assault
  • Two arrests for possession of cocaine
  • Two arrests for criminal damage
  • Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
  • One arrest for possession of diazepam
  • One arrest for possession of Xanax
  • One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
  • One arrest for disqualified driving
  • One arrest for dangerous driving
  • One arrest for burglary
  • One arrest for threatening to kill
  • One arrest for failing to appear at court