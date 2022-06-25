A man was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving at nearly twice the legal limit by Dyfed-Powys Police.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Milford Haven overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, when he provided a positive roadside breath test.
He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, as Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit took him into custody.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The male, who went on to provide a lowest breath specimen of 65ug at custody, has been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.”
MORE NEWS
Last month, a total of eight arrests were made by the roads policing unit for drink driving.
The unit’s total arrest statistics for May 2022 are:
- 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for possession of cocaine
- Two arrests for criminal damage
- Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of diazepam
- One arrest for possession of Xanax
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
- One arrest for disqualified driving
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for failing to appear at court
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here