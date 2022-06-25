CHARGES could be introduced to one of the last free places to park in Haverfordwest as soon next month, according to a local campaign group.

The Dew Street Campaign met with Will Lloyd Davies, executive director of development at ateb, on Friday, June 17, where the parking situation at the old swimming pool and library on Dew Street was discussed.

Ateb sent a letter to local residents in May informing them about their plans to have a third-party parking company take over the management of the car park - which is currently free to park.

Today, June 25, Dew Street Campaign posted a message on their Facebook page saying motorists will have to pay at the old library site as soon as next month.

The message said: “Charges via ANPR will be introduced by ateb next month to the car park access behind the old library.

“These charges will be equivalent to the PCC rate at St Thomas' car park, by the swimming pool. So, in about three weeks your car number plate will be recognised in all current parking areas behind the old library, Dew Street, and cash/ card meters available to take payment.”

Annual parking permits at PCC currently run at around £150 a year. Residents’ parking permit are around £40 a year, but only limited to a select few.

The letter to local residents around Dew Street informing them of ateb's intentions

Residents have been using he car park with limited charge for 20 years

Western Telegraph spoke to a member of the Dew Street Campaign who attended the meeting on June 17. They described how the landscape of parking in the town will change massively.

“Fair play to Will he did come out and met us,” said the spokesperson. “He has a broad plan but when we ask specifics he is not very clear.

“Some people have been parking there for 20 years free of charge.

“We are very aware that the whole parking landscape at the top end of town is going to change.”

The charges at St Thomas' car park which could be used as a basis for the rates at Dew Street

Ateb unveiled plans for Haverfordwest’s old library site after acquiring it off Pembrokeshire County Council in a deal reached earlier this year.

They have been contacted for comment.