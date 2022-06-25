Dyfed-Powys Police has published a warning after two youths from Haverfordwest were taken to hospital after taking a prescription drug.
The drug, not prescribed to the two youths, is believed to be Amitriptyline, which caused them to be taken to hospital overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.
The force has published a warning following the incident.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Taking prescription drugs not prescribed to you can be dangerous.
“Two youths, from the Haverfordwest area, were taken to hospital overnight after taking a prescribed drug, believed to be Amitriptyline.”
MORE NEWS
Inspector Reuben Palin said: “We are aware of youths using prescription drugs not prescribed to them. We believe the youths had been in each other’s company. Like all drug abuse, using prescription drugs for the wrong reasons has serious risks for a person's health
“We would appeal to anyone who becomes unwell to seek medical attention immediately. Please share this information with anyone that you believe could come into contact with these drugs.”
To seek advice and support, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here