A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Haverfordwest by Dyfed-Powys Police officers.

The man’s vehicle was stopped in Haverfordwest on Saturday, June 25, when his drug wipe tested positive and he was arrested.

Following his arrest, he was taken into custody to provide further blood samples.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending his blood results.

“He was also reported for contravening a prohibition notice, that was placed on his vehicle recently, with none of the faults having been rectified.”

Earlier in the weekend, a man was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving at nearly twice the legal limit by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Milford Haven overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, when he provided a positive roadside breath test.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, as Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit took him into custody.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The male, who went on to provide a lowest breath specimen of 65ug at custody, has been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.”