Police officers arrested two people when a stop check lead to them finding cash and drugs in their possession.

The officers, based at Milford Haven Police Station, stop checked the vehicle in the town overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.

A spokesperson from Milford Haven Police said: “A large quantity of cash and Class A and B drugs were recovered.

“Both the driver and passenger were arrested at the time.”

This occurred in the same evening when a man was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving at nearly twice the legal limit in Milford Haven.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a stop check, as Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit took him into custody.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The male, who went on to provide a lowest breath specimen of 65ug at custody, has been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.”