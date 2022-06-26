Police officers arrested two people when a stop check lead to them finding cash and drugs in their possession.
The officers, based at Milford Haven Police Station, stop checked the vehicle in the town overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Police said: “A large quantity of cash and Class A and B drugs were recovered.
“Both the driver and passenger were arrested at the time.”
MORE NEWS
- Suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Police investigating row outside Pembrokeshire supermarket
This occurred in the same evening when a man was arrested and subsequently charged for drink driving at nearly twice the legal limit in Milford Haven.
He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a stop check, as Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit took him into custody.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The male, who went on to provide a lowest breath specimen of 65ug at custody, has been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here