After over 12 years of service, a social service employee is moving between two of Pembrokeshire’s extra care independent living schemes.

Karen Brown is moving from Kensington Court in Steynton, to Pembrokeshire’s only other extra care independent living scheme – De Clare Court in Haverfordwest.

Karen has been at Kensington Court since the day it opened.

She said: “Independent Living to me means, residing in your own home with the right amount of support required to each individual. Maintaining your own dignity and privacy, enabling customers to continue making their own choices.

Karen with her former team at ateb

“Having worked in Social Services for 12 years in various Senior roles within Day Centres, Reablement and Domiciliary Care, I knew my experience would benefit ateb customers living in Extra Care, and have made good use over the years of my connections to Partners for referrals of support.”

Kensington Court resident Margaret said: “We are incredibly sad to see Karen leave. I have lived her for seven years and she has been a fantastic support to me and other residents, there were lots of tears when we found out. We are looking forward to Linda starting and continuing the good work that ateb do.”

ateb will be recruiting for new independent living co-ordinator in Narberth and anyone interested is encouraged to visit www.atebgroup.co.uk/vacancies.