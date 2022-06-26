PEOPLE eligible for a spring Covid-19 vaccine booster are being urged to get their jab as the cut-off date approaches.
People aged 75 and older, care home residents, and anyone aged 12 and older who is immunosuppressed has been eligible for another vaccine booster since March. But the cut-off day for the vaccinations is on Thursday, June 30.
People eligible for the spring COVID-19 booster are being urged to get vaccinated before the cut-off date of Thursday 30 June.
Wales’ health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Our high vaccination rates are really encouraging and every vaccination helps people to maintain high levels of protection from Covid-19.
“If you have been offered a spring booster vaccination then please make the effort to arrange your appointment before the 30 June cut-off and continue to keep Wales safe.”
Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 must wait 28 days before getting the booster, but can still get the vaccine after June 30 if they have had to postpone their appointment.
For more details on getting a Covid-19 vaccine booster visit https://gov.wales/get-your-covid-19-vaccination
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here