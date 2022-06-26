There have been golden celebrations at a Pembrokeshire hotel to mark fifty years' service of a unique employee.

Hubert Hilling, 74, has worked for three generations of the Phillips family, who own Tenby’s Clarence House Hotel.

His half-century of hotel work has seen him take on a variety of hospitality roles, with him finding his niche as a tour guide of the highest order.

Always immaculately-attired, the courteous and cheerful Hubert accompanies the Clarence’s coach party visitors on their outings to Pembrokeshire attractions and beauty spots.

Hubert is pictured at his celebration at the Clarence with hotel managing director Martin Phillips, Penny Phillips and Carolinda Phillips

“And in the evening I’m in the hotel bar, chatting and mingling with guests,” he said. “A lot of them are old friends, as some visitors come back year after year.

“It only seems like yesterday that I first walked into the Clarence and it’s been a lovely life there.

“But I’ve no plans to retire – I’m just going to keep going.”

Penny Phillips, whose son Martin is managing director of the hotel, praised the dedication that Hubert had shown to three generations of the Phillips family, and his caring personality.

“Hubert has been such a loyal and wonderful member of the Clarence team,” she said.

Hubert has also attracted meritorious mentions on travel review siste TripAdvisor, where he has been described as 'a complete legend' and 'a delight'.

One visitor said: "It was really great to see Hubert again. What a lovely man he is, full of facts and information, he's got a lovely soul. It wouldn't be the same without him."

Amongst the many kindnesses Hubert shows is bringing in sponge cakes for coach drivers, which he bakes at the 300-year-old cottage near Kilgetty where he has lived all his life.

"If I had my time over again, I would love to have gone to work in Buckingham Palace," he admitted.

"My grandparents on my mother's side worked there, and at Windsor Castle, and I'm mad on the royal family, a very big supporter."

So it was appropriate that Hubert's 50-year anniversary celebration co-icided with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He dressed in a blue suit with red tie and red and white pocket handkerchief for a right royal afteroon tea at the Clarence for family and friends.

A gold-decorated cake was cut at Hubert's celebration tea

The hotel management presented Hubert with a gold watch,while the reception team provided a magnificent gold-decorated celebration cake.