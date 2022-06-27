Representatives from a Pembrokeshire island have published a warning after a recent rise in plastic pollution is impacting on the island’s wildlife.

Skomer Island has seen the increase in plastic being found, with several of the island’s animals seen carrying plastic around their burrows.

This time of year is one of the busiest for Skomer, with plenty of visitors taking boats from Martin’s Haven to see the island’s puffins, seals, dolphins and much more wildlife to be found.

The island also does not contain any bins for visitors, meaning tourists have to take away their rubbish, including plastic, back with them to the Pembrokeshire mainland.

Staff on the island are now informing people visiting the island of the dangers that plastic pollution can have on the wildlife.

Plastic seen on the island. Picture: Skomer Island

A spokesperson from Skomer Island said: “Plastic pollution is having a huge impact on the wildlife that calls Skomer home.

“We’ve seen puffins proudly carrying plastic back into their burrows to use to line their nests and Atlantic Grey Seals peppered with scars from fishing twine.

“Studies have found that 95 per cent of fulmars in the North Sea have significant levels of plastic in their stomachs

“We can all help to reduce plastic waste by cutting back on single use plastic, investing in reusable alternatives, and encouraging others, and industry, to do the same.”

Plastic seen on the island. Picture: Skomer Island