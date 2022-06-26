BILLY Wood’s outstanding contribution led to the upset of the weekend with bottom of division 1 Pembroke Dock beating title-chasers Carew by 27 runs in the Pembroke County Cricket.

Carew won the toss and put the Dock into bat, the visitors making a very reachable 135 all out. But when the Rooks came to the crease they collapsed, making just 108 runs.

Wood didn’t just stand firm with the bat, making a big-hitting 71, he also tore through Carew’s batting order, taking four wickets for 20, on a weekend that very much favoured the bowlers across the county.

Wood was supported by Scott Griffiths, who made 31, and Iwan McDonald who took 3 for 27.

For Carew the defeat will taste particularly bitter for James Hinchcliffe, who took a mesmerising four for 16.

Carew were sitting third in division one, just four points off top of the table Neyland. The surprise defeat sees the Rooks drop to fourth and lose ground, now 16 points behind the defending champions.

For Pembroke Dock they remain rooted to the bottom of the table, but are now just one point behind Saundersfoot.

The other outstanding contribution came from Neyland’s Brad Jenkins (pictured) who made 58 for the champions, while Lawrenny continuen to have a season going from bad to worse suffering another defeat, this time an 88 run loss to St Ishmaels, leaving last year’s runners-up third from bottom.

RESULTS: Week 10

Carew 108-AO lost to Pembroke Dock 135-AO by 27 runs

Carew; James Hinchcliffe 4-16, Sam Harts 2-7, Shaun Whitfield 2-22, Lewis Hicks 32, Ian Sefton 20.

Pembroke Dock; Billy Wood 71 & 4-20, Scott Griffiths 31, Iwan McDonald 3-27

Llangwm 94-AO lost to Cresselly 97-3 by 7 wkts

Llangwm; Joe Phillips 2-18

Cresselly; Charlie Arthur 5-37 & 27, Phil Williams 35, Ryan Lewis 3-23

Narberth 148-AO lost to Neyland 170-AO by 22 runs

Narberth; Matthew Johns 30 & 3-24, Davy Johns 26no & 2-46, Jamie McCormack 18, Shay Norcross 17, Ben Quartermaine 2-26, Loui Davies 2-32

Neyland; Brad Jenkins 58, Patrick Hannon 35no, Paul Murray 23, Lewis Page 16, Jack John 4-42, Jamie Smith 3-16

Haverfordwest 55-0 beat Saundersfoot 53-AO by 10 wkts

Haverfordwest; Mikey Jones 29no, James Marchant 13no, Will Phillips 3-3, Johnnie White 2-20, Archie Thomas 2-24, Clive Tucker 2-7

Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 21, Josh Samuel 17

Lawrenny 70-AO lost to St Ishmaels 158-AO by 88 runs

Lawrenny; Steve Lewis 3-29, Harry Thomas 3-34, James Phillips 19

St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 40 & 1-17, Richard Brock 27, Karl Rhead 24no, Brennan Devonald 3-29, Andrew Pawlett 6-15

Brad McDermott Jenkins hits a six for Neyland against Narberth. Photo Susan McKehon

Division 2

Hook 132-AO beat Carew II 127-7 by 5 runs

Lamphey 234-9 lost to Johnston 235-9 by 1 runs

Pembroke 157-AO lost to Llanrhian 220-7 by 63 runs

Burton 158-1 beat Llechryd 157-AO by 9 wkts

Herbrandston 144-3 beat Whitland 142-8 by 7 wkts

Division 3

Llanrhian II 167-5 lost to Haverfordwest II 169-6 by 4 wkts

St Ishmaels II 167-5 beat Hook II 147-8 by 20 runs

Laugharne 73-1 beat Kilgetty 72-AO by 9 wkts

Neyland II 121-0 beat Narberth II 120-AO by 10 wkts

Cresselly II 197-1 beat Stackpole 193-8 by 9 wkts

Division 4

Llechryd II 112-AO lost to Burton II 115-4 by 6 wkts

Saundersfoot II match aband'd Fishguard

Whitland II 56-5 beat Herbrandston II 55-AO by 5 wkts

Carew III 170-4 beat Lawrenny II 167-8 by 6 wkts

Haverfordwest III 227-9 lost to Llangwm II 288-7 by 61 runs

Division 5 north

Kilgetty II 36-0 beat Laugharne II 33-AO by 10 wkts

Llechryd III 111-7 lost to Haverfordwest IV 168-8 by 57 runs

Whitland III 105-AO lost to Crymych 188-AO by 83 runs

Division 5 south

Neyland III 55-AO lost to Hundleton 179-6 by 124 runs

Pembroke Dock II 228-3 beat Cresselly III 65-AO by 163 runs

Stackpole II 142-8 beat Pembroke II 123-7 by 19 runs