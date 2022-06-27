A scientist from Milford Haven officially received his knighthood in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Professor Stewart Cole was made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG).

Cole is currently director and CEO of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, and is known particularly for his pioneering work in fighting tuberculosis and leprosy.

He spent his childhood in Pembrokeshire, as his parents, Leonard and Jean Cole, moved to Milford Haven in 1958, when Stewart was an infant.

Stewart was educated at North Road Infants and Boys Schools before moving to Milford Grammar School.

He subsequently graduated in micro-biology from University College, Cardiff and went on to gain a doctorate at Sheffield University.

Since he has become a world-renowned scientist, Stewart has lived mainly abroad, working in Germany and Switzerland before his move to Paris alongside his wife Lesley.

However, he still has strong connections to Wales and has followed the national rugby team to matches across the world.

During his career, Stewart has won such awards and distinctions as the Marjory Stephenson Prize in 2002 from the Society of General Microbiology and the Emil von Behring Prize from the University of Marburg.

In addition to this, he was also made a member of EMBO in 2002 and a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2007.

A spokesperson from the UK government said about his knighthood: “Professor Stewart Cole is recognised for his role as a world-leading expert in the field of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as Covid-19, AIDS and TB.

“After starting his career in the UK, he went on to become the first non-French national at the head of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, the world-renowned non-profit institution dedicated to the study of infectious diseases.

“Under his leadership, scientists from the Pasteur Institute have been highly active in combating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, as well as other emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance and neurodegenerative disorders.”