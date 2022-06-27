A man was arrested and subsequently charged for several drug and motoring offences after a car crash in Tenby on Sunday evening.

The man provided a breath specimen above the legal limit of 35ug, and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Further checks on the man’s vehicle found him to be driving with no insurance – another offence which he was arrested for.

While checking his vehicle, officers also found an amount of cannabis.

The man was arrested at the scene of the crash for all three offences, and then taken into custody where he was charged.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been bailed, and is due to attend court next month.”