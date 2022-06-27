A man was arrested and subsequently charged for several drug and motoring offences after a car crash in Tenby on Sunday evening.
The man provided a breath specimen above the legal limit of 35ug, and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Further checks on the man’s vehicle found him to be driving with no insurance – another offence which he was arrested for.
While checking his vehicle, officers also found an amount of cannabis.
MORE NEWS
- Haverfordwest youths taken into hospital after drug use
- Man arrested for drug driving in Haverfordwest
The man was arrested at the scene of the crash for all three offences, and then taken into custody where he was charged.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been bailed, and is due to attend court next month.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here