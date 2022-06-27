THE Pride in Pembrokeshire award is a Public Services Board (PSB) initiative that recognises and celebrates the work of community groups whose work improves the wellbeing of people and communities in Pembrokeshire.
The award is presented every other month to a voluntary group whose work has made a real difference to local people and communities. The winner will receive £200 and have their work featured in the local press.
There are lots of community groups in Pembrokeshire who strive to improve people’s wellbeing, promote integration, reduce isolation, improve the environment and much more.
Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) who administers the award on behalf of the PSB wants these groups and their volunteers to feel proud of the work they do and be recognised for their efforts.
Previous winners include ‘Grwp Resilience’, a group who are developing community growing spaces and ‘Lambston Parish Residents Association’, a small community organisation who arrange a variety of social events and practical projects.
Groups need to fill in a simple form, telling us what they do and how their activities improve the local area, and the lives of the people who live there.
You can download an application form from the PAVS’ website www.pavscovid19.org.uk under the ‘Help for Organisations’ section or request one by email to development@pavs.org.uk
During the pandemic, the importance of our local community groups has really been highlighted, and this award is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate their hard work.
