The Milford Haven Rowing and Boat Handling Team are off to the UK national competition in London after winning at the South West Area competition at the weekend.

The South West Area competition was held in Bristol, with Milford Haven’s Unit entering due to winning at the earlier West Wales District Competition.

In the West Wales District Competition, the unit won in the Rowing Boat Handling and Open Boys Rowing Team categories.

A spokesperson said: “The boat handling team is completed on skill, showing the ability to move the boat through the water, moving forwards and backwards, being able to come alongside a pontoon, moor to a buoy, carry out a man overboard to name but a few actions.

“The rowing races are just that, fastest across the line.”

After beating off fierce competition in Bristol, the Milford Haven Unit were announced as the winners in the Rowing Boat Handling category.

Being crowned champions of the South West Area sends the team to the UK National Competition.

The National Competition is to be held in London towards the end of August.

Meanwhile, the Open Girls Team came fifth, as the Milford Haven Unit shone against the nine districts’ best teams in the first regatta since 2019.

The Milford Haven Unit is now ranked the top out of 80 units in the South West Area.

MORE NEWS

Lieutenant (SCC) William Elliott RNR, the unit commanding officer, said: “I am extremely pleased with the success of the competition; especially as Team Milford Haven showed their abilities on the water off, alongside promoting better teamwork and boat handling skills too, especially as it has been a few years since we could compete again.

“Many thanks to all the amazing adult volunteers who give up their time to ensure that training (and extra training) was made available to ensure the success of our teams.”

The Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets in Milford Haven are currently recruiting, with anyone interested in joining urged to visit www.milfordhavenscc.org.uk or email recruitment@milfordhavenscc.org.uk for more information.

The groups meet every Tuesday and Thursday between 6.30pm and 9pm.