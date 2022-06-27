Video by Nick Pudsey

There was music and dancing in the streets in Saundersfoot on Saturday, June 24 for a charity band evening to successfully conclude the village's Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There was a great buzz in the village’s cafes and businesses during the day as momentum built towards the main event.

Rocking Rod started events at the Captain's Table, followed by the entertainment at Wogan Terrace with the Royal Oak, Harbwr Bar and Foam (The Hean) working together.

There was a great party atmosphere in the village. Picture: Jane Lee

The Twist and Daz were class acts, much appreciated by the crowd. It proved to be a successful evening with the large crowd certainly getting into the spirit of the event. The curtain was brought down with local legend Butch playing to a packed Chemist Inn.

And of course, no village event would be complete without Wally Marr’s unique rendition of 'You'll never walk alone'.

The charities and causes to benefit are Cancer Research UK (Saundersfoot Branch), Guide Dogs (Saundersfoot and Tenby Branch), Dementia UK, Saundersfoot in Bloom, Saundersfoot Sailing Club and Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club.

MORE NEWS

Much to the relief of the organisers, the sun shone on all the proceedings, apart from one very brief shower.

The behaviour of those attending was absolutely impeccable throughout the whole day. The road was opened promptly at 8.30pm so the village could get back to normal and the clean-up team could start.

The event created a happy atmosphere in the village. Picture: Marina Kidd

On behalf of the organisers, Chris Williams, the county councillor for Saundersfoot South, said: "There are so many people to thank, including Marc Owen of Pembrokeshire County Council for his assistance in the road closure application and Ben for the professional traffic management system which ensured that the village remained accessible throughout.

Paul of Scaffold 2000 donated the stage "Thanks also to Paul of Scaffold 2000 who kindly donated the stage for the event and Nick Pudsey who filmed the event from the roof of Foam.

I’d also like to thank Tazrock, the specialist crushing and screening company, for the incredible raffle prizes they donated.

"This included tickets to Wales vs New Zealand and Wales vs Australia in the Autumn internationals at Cardiff Principality Stadium and two tickets to a Manchester United home game at Old Trafford.

"An event of this size couldn’t be managed without the professionalism of the bar staff, glass collectors, the many marshals and raffle ticket sellers, including Rod, the chief marshal. The volunteers were fed throughout the day by Mike and& Ross at the Harbwr Bar, a special thank you to them.

A sincere thank you to all the local residents, especially those on Wogan Terrace, who fully supported our efforts. The wristband system definitely seemed to work and this enabled us to keep a count of the immense numbers that filled the area.

"Many people were happy to just purchase a band to support our worthwhile charities and causes - a very generous gesture, so thank you to them.

"Following on from last year’s event, I feel that Saundersfoot is more than capable of getting people together to support music around the village over a weekend next year.

"We should be able to cater for everyone’s taste in music and, hopefully, use the amazing facilities at the Regency Hall and the decking on Saundersfoot Harbour.

"The music event is yet another great example of the community spirit we have in Saundersfoot."

The charities and causes to benefit are Cancer Research UK (Saundersfoot Branch), Guide Dogs (Saundersfoot & Tenby Branch), Dementia UK, Saundersfoot in Bloom, Saundersfoot Sailing Club and Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club.