AN ALL-FEMALE crew taking part in a Great Britain rowing challenge says they are ‘just glad to be safe’ after being rescued off the Pembrokeshire coast at the weekend, following bad weather.

The vessels from the GB Row Challenge had left London Tower Bridge on 12 June to circumnavigate Great Britain and to collect environmental data in a project with the University of Portsmouth.

The ‘All Systems Row’ team was one of three crews rescued, and had to be towed back to land after sustaining damage to it rudder at about midnight on Friday.

It was towed to Milford Haven in Wales after making the decision to head to Wexford in the Republic of Ireland as they were "fatigued" and concerned about worsening weather conditions.

Due to the offshore location and delicacy needed in the towing, the lifeboat was out for nearly 12 hours, arriving with the rowers and their vessel just before 12:30 BST on Saturday.

The rowers did not need medical assistance.

“We were told to be humble in the Irish Sea, and for good reason,” said a spokesperson for the All Systems row team.

“The weather was against us and then the storm rolled in early, resulting in overall massively slowed progress and becoming off course for our next whey point/ safe haven at Rosslare anchorage.

“Having spent over 48hrs battling strong winds and with further gale force warnings in place for Fastnet and Lundy over the coming 48hrs, the safety of the team became the top priority and decision was made to recover ASR into Milford Haven, Wales.

“As the RNLI Angle Point recovery occurred in extreme weather conditions, we lost a vital piece of safety equipment and it is due to this that we are unable to continue assisted with our row.

“We’re all feeling very low about this outcome but it is The World’s Toughest Rowing Race at the end of the day, and for many more reasons than the proximity and multitude of hazards.

“We are just glad to be safe and together.”

The All Systems Row team brave the elements in the Irish Sea.

A spokesperson for GB Row Challenge confirmed that all three of its teams had to be rescued near Northern Ireland and Wales, following bad weather over the weekend.

All 16 rowers from the three vessels were reported to be safe and well, and Team Albatross and Sea Legs are planning to continue with their passage around Great Britain once the boats have been thoroughly checked.

“We can confirm that all three GB Row Challenge boats encountered an unseasonal storm front stretching from the Bristol Channel north through the Irish Sea and the North Channel,” said a statement.

“The crews were fully prepared for all weather conditions and followed all safety procedures, but ultimately for different reasons on each boat the strength of the storm began to threaten the safety of the crews hence the requirement for each to separately seek assistance from the RNLI.

“The request for outside assistance at sea was not taken lightly, particularly when it threatened the scientific purpose of the race, which is to collect environmental DNA and micro plastic samples for Portsmouth university.

“These samples are critical to ensuring we understand the impact of human intervention on the environment and climate around the coastline that can cause these unseasonal weather events.

“All the crews are now safely in harbour resting. Team Albatross and Sea Legs are planning to continue with their passage around Great Britain once the boats have been thoroughly checked over in order to complete the collection of environmental data around our coast.

“Both the crews and GB Row are enormously grateful to the coastguard and RNLI for the unparalleled level of service and protection they provide to British coastal waters.”