Several people from Pembrokeshire were ordained as priests or deacons in a special service held at St David’s Cathedral.

The service was held at the cathedral on the morning of Saturday, June 25.

Three ordinands were officially given the title of Reverend, including Hannah Karpaty, stipendiary assistant curate in the LMA of Roose.

Hannah is based at two churches in the Milford Haven area: St Katharine and St Peter’s Church in the town and St Cewydd and St Peter’s Church in Steynton.

Hannah also does much more in the Milford Haven community, as she is chaplain to the local Sea Cadet Corps unit, and assists in the mid-week service at St Mary’s Church in Hakin.

Reverend Hannah Karpaty

Another ordained priest is Reverend David Bolton, non-stipendiary assistant curate in the LMA of Greater Dewisland.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, David (who was a deacon at the time) with single cleric Mike Rowlands managed to provide eucharist and morning prayer in four churches every week.

Now, he lives on a small holding with his wife Fiona, two dogs, a cat, five hens, 13 sheep and 18 lambs.

Reverend David Bolton

The final Pembrokeshire priest ordained at the service was Reverend Seamus Hargreaves, stipendiary assistant curate in the LMA of Narberth and Tenby.

Seamus works with LMA rector Martin Cox, and said of his time so far in Pembrokeshire: Martin and my ministry has largely been spent bringing the congregations out of Covid and trying to energise and breathe new life into these communities for the way forward.

“We have made a start in this through education classes, prayer services, creative liturgies, and community engagement.”

The final Pembrokeshire ordination at the service was that of Mrs Martine Clare Johnson, also stipendiary assistant curate in the LMA of Narberth and Tenby.

Martine, who was made a deacon, is currently studying on the Formation for Ministry full-time training programme and also an MTh at St Padarn’s, Cardiff.

Now, she is to be serving at Saundersfoot, Amroth, Begelly and Ludchurch, under the supervision of Reverend Steven Brett.

Martine Clare Johnson