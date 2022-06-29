Pembrokeshire people will join hundreds around the world this week as they have the honour of carrying Queen’s Baton through the north of the county.

When the baton relay travels through north Pembrokeshire this Friday, July 1, it will be carried by a host of local people including schoolchildren, members of Fishguard Sea Cadets and Fishguard Flyers swimming team as well as people who make a real difference to their communities and those with an inspiring story to tell.

One with such a story is Paula Craig MBE, from Fishguard, the final baton bearer of the Pembrokeshire relay.

In 2001 Paula, a police officer with the Met, was knocked from her bike while triathlon training.

The collision left Paula paralysed and in a wheelchair. However, she completed the London marathon in her wheelchair the following, the first person to have competed both as a runner and also as a wheelchair racer.

She has competed and won as a wheelchair triathlete at an international level and more recently became the first paraplegic person to attempt to swim the channel without a wetsuit as part of a relay team.

She has risen to become a detective inspector with the Met’s Serious Crime Group receiving an MBE for her service.

Other baton bearers include: Brian Millard who runs the Fishguard Thunderbolts, a disability multisport and football club in Fishguard.

Julia Moffett, part of Greening Fishguard & Goodwick, a community gardening group which maintains and plant the green spaces in Fishguard and Goodwick.

Val Coleman: A 93-year-old world record rowing champion who is also well- known as an active member of the Fishguard community and an inspiration to others.

Kay Evans as Jemima Nicholas, a local heroine who single-handedly rounded up a dozen French soldiers during the last invasion of Britain in 1797 and forced them to surrender.

Ryan Foot, 22, who has represented Wales at gymnastics and rugby. Born with severe hearing loss he won three silver and four bronze medals at the 2009 Special Olympics and has played for a world champion Welsh side in the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Cup.

“We are delighted to have a great representation of people carrying the baton in Pembrokeshire, from schoolchildren, to rising sports stars and those who help others enjoy and benefit from sport,” said Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services.

The baton will arrive at Lower Town Fishguard for relay along the harbour before transfer by boat to Goodwick.

Spectators are encouraged to watch it at Goodwick Parrog where there is plenty of space. It will arrive here at 10.50am and will be relayed across Goodwick Beach.

At 11.30 the baton will be carried into Ysgol Bro Gwaun where further activities, not open to the public, are planned throughout the day.