Haverfordwest County AFC has confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Lee Jenkins on a one-year deal.

The defender has joined the Bluebirds after departing fellow JD Cymru Premier side Aberystwyth Town.

Jenkins becomes County’s sixth summer signing, after Lewis Brass, Rhys Abbruzzese, Ioan Evans, Jamie Veale and Jordan Davies in putting to pen to paper with the club.

Having come through the academy setup at Park Avenue, Jenkins soon earned a regular starting place in the Seasiders defence.

In his debut season in the Welsh top flight, he made 22 appearances for Aberystwyth.

Establishing himself as one of the league’s brightest young talents, Jenkins has made a total of 55 top-flight league appearances in three years.

The Bluebirds are familiar with his talents, as he was part of an Aber defence which kept three clean sheets against County last season.

A spokesperson from Haverfordwest County said: “A commanding presence in the air, Jenkins has demonstrated his ability to be a potent weapon in both boxes, whether it is defending or attacking set-pieces.”