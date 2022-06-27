Are you living on your own and would benefit from company and support?

Or are you looking for an affordable place to live as housing costs in Pembrokeshire continue to spiral?

Then a new scheme could be the answer.

This summer sees the launch of a Homeshare service in Pembrokeshire, matching older people living alone with those seeking affordable accommodation.

The service works by matching people together for mutual support. A person who has a spare room and is looking for company and a bit of practical support, shares their home with someone looking for affordable accommodation.

The householder typically receives 10 hours per week of practical support provided by the homesharer, such as shopping, cooking, cleaning, gardening or even enjoying social activities together, but no personal care is involved.

The scheme aims to offer more people the opportunity to live sociably and affordably whatever their age, with the right support structures in place to make it safe and enjoyable.

It comes as younger people are being priced out of the places they want to live in and as around half of the over 60s in Wales admitted to experiencing loneliness in an ONS survey.

The Pembrokeshire scheme, the second of its kind in Wales, is being managed by Pembrokeshire Care Society which has been supporting the people in Pembrokeshire with homelessness and tenancy issues since 1979.

The society’s Dean Flood will act as the Homeshare lead.

“Throughout my working life I’ve engaged with older people who have so much to give and who provide great service to their communities,” said Dean.

“They are independent, sociable and non-reliant on social care services. Sadly, many struggle because they’re on their own. Their lives however could improve so much, just by having that bit of support and companionship.

“I’ve also been fortunate to work with many young people and adults – moving on into the working world with ambition and hopes to play a positive role in society. We know of the huge challenges they encounter in finding suitable, comfortable accommodation that is affordable.

“Homeshare is a way of bringing the two groups together to solve each other’s needs by using their respective strengths and providing mutual support. It breaks down the financial barriers but most importantly it is about investing in people, to enhance their lives and promote community cohesion.”

The Homeshare match is facilitated, supported and closely monitored by Pembrokeshire Care Society. As a member of Homeshare UK, it will draw on established national good practice guidance from Homeshare UK to ensure safety and quality.

The scheme aims to support 20 matches in the first two years.

If you’re interested in Homeshare, contact Dean Flood, dean.flood@pembrokeshirecaresociety.org.uk 07483 917951 or visit https://homeshare.pembrokeshirecaresociety.co.uk/ to find out more.