THERE are currently no plans to pedestrianise any part of Cardigan town centre.

That is the message today from Ceredigion County Council in response to concerns over the local authority’s six-month consultation on the town’s Experimental Traffic Regulation Orders.

The ‘We Say No To Cardigan Town Traffic Diversion’ group claim extended pavements – installed last year as part of Covid 'Safe Zone' measures – hinder traffic, increase pollution, reduce parking and cause tailbacks when vehicles stop to unload.

They also fear the installations may prove ‘a stepping stone’ to the permanent pedestrianisation of the high street.

Responding to their statement this morning, a County Hall spokesperson said: “There are currently no plans to pedestrianise any part of Cardigan High Street/Pendre through this ETRO process.

“The proposals are aimed at providing a better balance between vehicular access and pedestrian movement/safety.

“It should be noted, that the ETROs do not directly replicate the measures that were introduced as part of the Safe Zone in 2020 and 2021 and the ETRO proposals do not include for any road closures in relation to Cardigan.

“The ‘We Say No To Cardigan Town Traffic Diversion’ group’s views on the ETROs are noted and they are advised – as indeed all interested stakeholders are – to respond to the ETRO consultation with evidence that would support their views/statements.”

However, this response is unlikely to dissuade campaigners from seeking a meeting with council chiefs to raise concerns over what they regard is ‘a lack of transparency’ suggested by the format of the consultation.

They also maintain that pavement extensions were initially said to be a temporary measure to help social distancing and would be removed once restrictions were lifted.