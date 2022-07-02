A £1m property has gone up for sale in Neyland, on the shoreline of the Milford Haven Waterway, with access to its own little ‘beach.’

The property, located in Neyland, boasts five bedrooms with as many bathrooms, is described as having “panoramic estuary views” with a “slipway ideal for sailing enthusiasts.”

A spokesperson from Purplebricks said: “This simply exceptional waterside property offers unspoilt panoramic estuary views over the Cleddau.

“Individually designed and built in 2004, this substantial detached five bedroom home also unusually benefits from a private slipway perfect for sailing enthusiasts.

The beach at the end of the rear garden. Picture: Purplebricks

“Built to exacting standards, and the highest of specifications, the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance porch leading to an impressive reception hallway allowing access to all ground floor rooms including; living room, sun room, dining room, study, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, utility room and cloakroom plus WC.

“To the first floor, there are five double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Two of the bedrooms offer additional ensuite facilities with the master suite having superb panoramic views from its own sun terrace.

The sun room. Picture: Purplebricks

“Outside, Margaret Rose is well positioned within this bespoke development, with a sweeping gated driveway and detached double garage. Affording much privacy by its clever design and position.

“The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and leads directly to the shoreline, with direct access to the 'beach' and slipway. Attractive sun terraces complete the property by making the absolute most of this unique setting.”

Views of the Milford Haven Waterway. Picture: Purplebricks

To see more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120721460#/?channel=RES_BUY

The kitchen. Picture: Purplebricks

An aerial view of the property. Picture: Purplebricks