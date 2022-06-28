A BALLET performance will be coming to Milford Haven on Saturday.

Ballet Cymru will be bringing their production of Dream – an adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – to the Torch Theatre on Saturday, July 2.

The Newport-based performing arts group will be bringing the ‘sparkling reinterpretation’ to the theatre where they will be joined by Frank Moon, an award-winning instrumentalist and composer.

The group have created ‘a magical, gender bending world of fairies, lovers, and bewitching enchantment.’

The production not only involves ballet premiers but also includes ground-breaking dancers, stunning video production and innovative choreography by artistic directors Darius James and Amy Doughty.

Gelliswick VC Primary School’s Duet scholars will open the show, which begins at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 7. The performance is suitable for those aged seven and above.

Tickets are on sale now by calling 01646 695267 or visiting www.torchtheatre.co.uk