A fundraising head shave for Shalom House was recently accompanied by an afternoon tea in the garden of Shalom House, St Davids.

Business manager Sam Wilson-Croft volunteered to lose her lovely locks in order to raise funds for the day hospice and ended up with a donation of more than £500.

The shave was carried out by local hairdresser, Karen Bassett, accompanied by glorious sunshine and a variety of showtunes and pop hits played on the keyboard by the talented Sue.

The cakes and scones for the afternoon tea were made by various members of the team at Shalom, and some were donated by Croesgoch WI.

The jam was supplied by Farmers at Home at the Paddock Farm Shop in Croesgoch and the bunting was all handmade by one of the attendees at Shalom House.

“I was delighted that I was able to raise so much money. This was my opportunity to do something to help gain some well needed funds for Shalom House,” said Sam. “Karen did an amazing job; I am loving my new haircut”

Care Manager Donna Humphrey added: “This was a real community event; we are really grateful to Sam for going above and beyond to support Shalom House and to everyone that contributed to making the afternoon such a success.”

Shalom House is a palliative care day center for those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, based in St Davids and covering the whole of Pembrokeshire.

For more information about referring someone to Shalom House, to volunteer at one of the charity’s shops, or to help raise some funds email info@shalomstdavids.org or call 01437 721344.