A Pembrokeshire school is looking forward to holding its summer community fete.
Gelliswick School in Milford Haven is organising the Gelliswick School Summer Community Fete 2022, to be held between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday, July 9 at Milford Haven Rugby Club.
The school is hopeful that people from across Milford Haven, and further afield, attend and join in the many activities which are to be on offer.
The school is planning several activities for people to get involved in on the day, including various class stalls, various craft stalls, various activities such as hook a duck and lucky dip, and a parent and pupil singing competition
Furthermore, the school is hoping that there will be talks and performances from representatives from several organisations across the county, including:
- Milford Haven Rugby Club
- The local Line Dancing Group
- Ballet Cymru Scholars
- Hakin United Football Club
- Milford Haven Golf Club Junior Section
- Gelliswick School Pupils' Choir
- Torch Voices and Gelliswick Choir
- Milford Haven Fire service
- Local PCSOs
- Army Cadets
- Paul Sartori Hospice at Home
- Torch Theatre
- Springboard
- RNLI
Mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, has said that she will be in attendance, alongside deputy mayor, Cllr Carol Stevens.
A spokesperson from Gelliswick School said: “The Friends of Gelliswick School, our wonderful and talented volunteers who support Gelliswick School, are very busy behind the scenes sorting, preparing, discussing, organising, and communicating with the many businesses and people in and around our community to make the day a success for everyone!
“It is wonderful to be returning to the good days of seeing everyone face to face again post-Covid!
“We are very grateful for the kind donations of vouchers and gifts from local businesses plus Heatherton and Bluestone Resort for our raffle prizes.
We hope that you will be able to attend the celebration of our community and have a big Gelliswick School welcome!”
