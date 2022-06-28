A former county councillor who served the community of Dinas Cross for 14 years has been thanked by his constituents.

Dinas Cross Community Council presented Bob Kilmister with a fire pit made by local blacksmith Eifion Thomas, featuring a Welsh Dragon and the word Diolch inscribed on the grill.

Cllr Lynne Upsdell said to Mr Kilmister: “You have always acted with great honour and responded to every issue that was brought to your attention. You will be an extremely hard act to follow.”

She wished him a happy retirement but encouraged him to still participate in the community.

Mr Kilmister said that 2022 had been a very challenging year for him personally; he suffered a stroke in January and then lost the newly created Bro Gwaun seat by 30 votes in May.

He thanked the community council for the gift.

“It has been a huge privilege and honour to serve our local community, which I have done to the best of my ability.

“Thank you for this most beautiful gift. It is by far the best thing that has happened to me in recent months. I am gobsmacked by your generosity and kindness.”