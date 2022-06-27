Tenby’s mass vaccination centre will be temporarily closed on Saturday July 2 and Sunday July 3 due to the Long Course Weekend.

The vaccination centre, located at Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ, will be open on Friday July 1 between 10am and 7.30pm for drop-ins.

Other locations are open over the weekend, including Haverfordwest’s mass vaccination centre at the Pembrokeshire Archives (SA61 2PE) which is open for drop-ins between 10:00am and 3:00pm on Saturday July 2 and between 10am and 7.30pm on Sunday July 3.

Tenby mass vaccination centre will continue to operate its regular opening hours of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10am and 7.30pm the following weekend. 