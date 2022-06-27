A young boy has earned praise for having the courage to tell a motorist he’d crashed his bike into her car, causing damage to the paintwork, wing mirror and bodywork.

“I still can’t get over the fact that this little child hung around after cycling into my car to explain what had happened and apologise,” said Jackie Brann of Pentlepoir, near Kilgetty.

"It just goes to show there’s a lot of goodness out there.”

The accident took place at around 2pm on Saturday, in the car park next to Pembroke Dock primary school.

Jackie had left her Kia Sorrento for around two hours while she’d taken her grandchildren to play in the nearby park.

“When we got back, the first thing I noticed was that the wing mirror had been bent forward and the glass was hanging out,” explains Jackie. “My first thought was that a motorist had hit into me and driven off.

“While I was getting the grandchildren into the car, a little boy of around ten approached very sheepishly and said, ‘Excuse me, I’m the person who damaged your car.’

“He then asked me if I’d seen the scratches and the dent.

“When I went round to have a look, I could see marks that looked as if they’d been made by the handlebars of a bike which suggested he’d lost control as he was cycling down the hill, misjudged the turning and couldn’t get round the corner. Instead he came straight into my car.

“But it’s just a car that gets me from A to B and I don’t really care about the fact it’s been damaged, particularly by a child who had an accident when out cycling.

“This little boy must have felt terrified at having to wait to tell me what had happened and for this reason I think he’s truly fantastic. His parents would be so proud of him if they knew what he’d done.”

Meanwhile the police are eager to trace the little boy as they want to give him a letter of commendation and thank him for his honesty.

“Thousands of people have commented on my Facebook post and have praised the little boy’s actions, not to mention the policee," added Jackie.

"And a gentleman from Haverfordwest has even offered to take a look at my car and repair the damage free of charge.

“This is how much everyone is respecting the actions of this little boy. I’d just love to know who he is so I can say a massive thankyou.”