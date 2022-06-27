A hub set up to support the Ukrainian families who have found homes with hosts in the Tenby area has received a donation of £350.

The helping hand for the hub was extended by Tenby Freemasons Lodge and received by one of the hub’s founders, Jackie Rees, and her Ukrainian guests.

Since early May, Anna and her daughters Varya and Arisha have been living with Jackie and her husband Paul, having escaped the horror of war.

Anna, whose husband remains in Kyiv, taught English back in the Ukraine and is able to communicate with some of her students via the internet. Her girls have quickly been found places in local schools and are beginning to settle in.

Steve Thurgood, the Lodge's charity steward, said: "Anna doesn’t know what the future holds but said that she couldn’t have been placed with a more considerate host than Jackie.

“She said that she and other Ukrainian families are so grateful for the kindness they have been shown, and she has found local people so friendly and sympathetic.”

He added: “What Anna and her girls, and other Ukrainian families, have suffered is almost unimaginable to people in the UK.

“It is heart-warming to know that Jackie and others like her in Pembrokeshire are making these families welcome, and Tenby Freemasons are happy to contribute to that welcome.”

So far over a dozen Ukrainian families have found homes with hosts in the local area, with more families arriving in the coming weeks.

When Jackie and her daughter Victoria saw the amount of interest in their Facebook page, Support for Ukrainians – Tenby and Surrounding Areas, they realised that there was a need for a local meeting point.

The New Hedges Hub was set up and is held at New Hedges village hall every Wednesday between 3pm and 5.45pm, with a group of local volunteers who all play their part in supporting the hub, Ukrainian families and host families.

The hub is actively seeking donations to purchase essential items and help fund events for the families.

If you would like to make a contribution to the hub fund or if you are able to offer any help, please contact Jackie Rees by email at SUTSA2022@gmail.com

For more information about Tenby Freemasons contact the Lodge secretary at tenbylodge1177@gmail.com or by mobile 07778 153623