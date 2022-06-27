Travelodge is currently offering travellers rooms for £32 or less until May 2023.

The hotel chain has slashed the price of selected stays across its 580 locations.

Whether you're planning a bargain break with your friends or you want to forget the rush to the airport stress for a holiday abroad, this deal is for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Travelodge's £32 room or less deal and how to take advantage of the fantastic savings.

There’s no queue at the airport if you holiday in the UK pic.twitter.com/ZLjPg2NIIi — Travelodge UK (@TravelodgeUK) June 6, 2022

Travelodge offers rooms for £32 or less

You can access the £32 room deal now on selected stays from now until May 7 2023 if you book via the Travelodge website.

The offer is subject to some terms and conditions including that all rates are subject to availability at the time of booking.

It may also not be available at every hotel, every night and the deal can't be redeemed at Travelodge hotels in Northern Ireland, Ireland and Spain.

READ MORE: Expedia shares 10 tips to save money on holidays, flights and hotels this summer

READ MORE: Vrbo reveals top 10 European Holiday Homes of the Year for 2022 - How to book for summer

You can see the rest of Travelodge's 'summer of savings' on its website including city break deals as well as nightlife offers and countryside escapes.

Book your stay via the Travelodge website now.