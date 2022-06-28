Whitland pet owners have been dealt a severe blow this week after Allen and Partners Vets announced they will cease caring for small animals from August.

This includes dogs, cats, rabbits and all other household pets.

The practice has confirmed that the decision was made as a result of ‘severe staff shortages’.

“This was a difficult decision to make however we don’t want to compromise the health and welfare of people’s pets by being unable to provide the service they deserve,” commented a spokesperson for Allen and Partners.

“We advise customers to start looking for another small animal vet practice and register pets with them.”

Allen and Partners was established in 1989 and provides care for animals in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion. Their services for small animals include neutering, microchipping, dentistry, blood pressure checks and pet passports.

The surgery will cease treating small animals on Friday, August 5.

Alternative vets in the Whitland area include Malthouse Vets and the ArberthVet Centre, both in Narberth, Tenby Veterinary Surgery, Priory Vets in Crymych, Prostock Vets which has surgeries in Crymych and Carmarthen, and Market Hall Vets in Carmarthen.