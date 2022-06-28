A driver who sped through a Pembrokeshire village at double the speed limit must pay more than £300 in fines and surcharges and has had six points put on his licence.
Gareth Peter Stevenson, 24, was caught driving his Ford Focus Zetec 100 through the 20mph area of the village of St Dogmaels at a speed of 40mph.
District Judge Stephen Harmes, at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, heard that Stevenson, of Penparc, has sped through the village on November 29 last year.
A manned speed camera caught him on the B4546 St. Dogmaels Road at 9.16 am, driving at 40mph- double the limit.
Stevenson entered a guilty plea when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 20.
He was ordered to pay a fine of £300 and a victim surcharge of £34. Judge Harmes also endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.
The judge took Stevenson’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and did not make an order for costs.
Stevenson must pay the total of £334 by July 18 this year.
