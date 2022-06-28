A Rosebush man has been remanded in custody by Llanelli magistrates after punching his girlfriend repeatedly to the head and chest.
Adam Edwards of Linden Hall, Rosebush has pleaded guilty of assaulting his girlfriend causing actual bodily harm during an alleged incident in Haverfordwest on April 18.
Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker told magistrates that Edwards had become ‘aggressive in drink’.
“He’d agreed to sleep downstairs but after a while he came up and attacked his girlfriend with repeated punching all over," she said.
"He hit her front and arms and hit her to the front of the face with force. On the stairs he moved in front and pushed her back and butted her forehead.
"He punched her against the head then followed her with a kitchen knife and threatened to kill himself.”
After hearing evidence from the Crown, magistrates declined jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to July 4 for sentence in Swansea Crown Court.
Edwards was remanded in custody and was told not to contact the victim in any form.
