A Fishguard man has been banned from entering a home in the town for 28 days, and from molesting his victim in any way, as a domestic violence protection order has been imposed.
The case of Timothy Brown, 30, of Smyth Street, was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 22.
Magistrates agreed that a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) could be served.
The order states that Brown must not molest his victim, this includes using or threatening violence against her or instructing, encouraging or suggesting that any other person should do so.
Brown must not intimidate, harass or pester the person for whose protection the DVPO is made and must not encourage or in any way suggest that any other person should do so.
He must not meet with or contact his victim directly or indirectly and must not enter a named premises in Fishguard.
The DVPO lasts 28 days.
Brown was ordered to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed-Powys Police before July 20 this year.
