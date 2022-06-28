A driver was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the weekend, when he crashed into a road sign on a roundabout on the A4139 London Road in Pembroke Dock.
The crash, which affected traffic in the town, occurred early in the morning of Sunday, June 26.
Police officers were called to the scene, as the driver and everybody else left the area unharmed.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision whereby a vehicle collided with a road sign on the roundabout on A4139 London Road, Pembroke Dock.
“No injuries were reported.”
On the same day, officers arrested two people when a stop check lead to them finding cash and drugs in their possession.
The officers, based at Milford Haven Police Station, stop checked the vehicle in the town overnight between Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Police said: “A large quantity of cash and Class A and B drugs were recovered.
“Both the driver and passenger were arrested at the time.”
