Milford Haven Town Council has put forward the recommendation to County Hall that a new 24-hour McDonald’s store be opened in the town.

The decision was made at the latest Meeting of the Milford Haven Town Council Planning, Policy and Community Committee, held via Zoom, as was confirmed at the Full Council meeting on Monday, June 27.

A planning application from McDonald’s focused on the demolition of the former Paul Sartori Home Furnishings building at Havens Head Retail Park.

Should the application be approved by Pembrokeshire County Council, the McDonald’s in Milford Haven would be a 24-hour store with a fitted drive-through.

All councillors at the planning meeting in mid-June supported the recommendation, as it was unanimously agreed upon.

The current site at the retail park

This came after a letter was read out at the meeting from Mr R Pugh, account director at Built Environment Communications Group, on behalf of McDonald’s.

It read: “Job creation is particularly important in the post-Covid-19 climate, with significant challenges for young people entering the job market.

“McDonald’s will result in the creation of between 100-120 full- and part-time jobs, with a clear career path to management for employees who seek this opportunity.

“McDonald’s are committed to keeping the areas around their restaurants clean and tidy. All their restaurants are equipped with recycling facilities for customer dining inside and waste bins around the restaurant for those heading to the car park.

“McDonald’s will also conduct a minimum of three daily litter picks for all litter within the vicinity of our restaurant.

MORE NEWS

“The Local Highway Authority has raised no objections to our proposals and the Transport Assessment submitted as part of our application concludes that the development proposals would not result in a material change in conditions on the local highway, with a co-ordinated parking strategy utilising spare capacity in neighbouring car parks.

“McDonald’s understands that Pembrokeshire County Council has declared a climate emergency and have a number of initiatives to reduce not only our impact on the environment, but accommodate others who also wish to do so.

“As such, our proposals include 100 per cent of power for our restaurants coming from renewable sources.”

The map of the unit from the application