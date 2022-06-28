A man is to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates for trial charged with being in possession of a broken bottle in Upper Frog Street, Tenby during an alleged incident on June 9.

Dean Duffy, 27, of City Road, Haverfordwest faces an additional charge of using thretaening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour during the same alleged incident.

He denies both charges.

This week Haverfordwest magistrates adjourned the matter until August 1 when the half-day trial against Duffy will proceed

He was released on unconditional bail.

 

 