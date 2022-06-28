Junior pupils from Croesgoch Community School explored the marine habitats at Freshwater East beach to celebrate World Oceans Day earlier this month, joined by Sam and Amy from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience.

World Oceans Day is an international day that takes place annually. This years’ theme was ‘Revitalization: collective action for the ocean’.

On World Oceans Day people are encouraged to consider the impact of their actions on the oceans and the life within it.

Pupils from Croesgoch Junior School enjoyed a Darwin Centre experience at the beach

The pupils investigated all aspects of the shore, they started at the top in the dunes and strandline to collect litter which ranged from fishing line and rope to abandoned BBQ’s.

Along the way they spotted various species of shells, identified shark egg cases and searched for empty Whelk eggs.

After sweeping up some of the microplastics deposited on the sand by the last high tide they ventured into the shallow waters with push nets and watched a seine net in action.

Species captured and released by the pupils included lots of sea gooseberries and moon jellyfish.

“The main aim of the day was to get pupils out of the classroom and exploring the amazing coastal habitats that we have here in Pembrokeshire,” said Darwin Experience manager Sam.

“This is while highlighting some of the problems experienced in marine environments all around the world and the little changes we can all make to help.”