A motorcyclist has been given a suspended prison sentence after riding his Strada Rieju whilst over the legal drug-drive limit.

Haverfordwest magistrates heard this week that when police officers spoke to Carl Palmer following the road traffic incident on January 14, they noticed white powder around his nostrils.

“He was also slurring his words and officers could see he was under the influence of drugs,” said Crown Prosecutor, Nia Sturgess.

Palmer, 35, of Cartlett, Haverfordwest was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave blood samples. These confirmed he had 468 ug of Ketamine in his blood. The legal limit is 20.

The tests also revealed he had 2.3ug of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2.

Ms Sturgess said that Palmer has 20 previous convictions, including a similar drug-driving charge that was imposed last week.

Palmer pleaded guilty to both charges of driving whilst over the specified limit.

His solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, claimed that at the time of the offences his client was emotionally affected by his father’s terminal illness.

“As a result, he took the illegal substances,” he said. “But since that time he’s been drug free and is anxious for this matter to be resolved so that he can get his life back together again.”

After a short adjournment magistrates sentenced Palmer to 14 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge. He must also continue to carry out an unpaid work order which was imposed by magistrates for a previous offence.